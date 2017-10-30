Police look for suspect in Rockford arson

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Police are looking for the person who tried to start a fire last weekend at the Rockford Welcome Center.

The Rockford Department of Public Safety says the person-of-interest in the photo below was seen walking in downtown Rockford at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 22. About the same time, there was a minor fire at the Welcome Center on Squires Street. The center only suffered minor smoke damage.

Anyone with information should call Rockford DPS at 616-866-9557 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.