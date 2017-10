× Southside Party Store employee reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — An employee was not injured after allegedly being robbed at gunpoint on Sunday evening

Dispatchers confirm it happened before 8 p.m. at the Southside Party Store in Holland.

According to the Southside Party Store Facebook Page, the employee was fine but “shook up” after the armed robbery.

Surveillance photos were released in hopes of finding the suspect.

They also say the store will be open again on Monday.