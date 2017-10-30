× Strong storms damage campsites at Porcupine Mountains park

ONTONAGON, Mich. (AP) — Strong storms have damaged campsites at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

MLive.com reports storms on Friday and Saturday followed a severe storm on Oct. 24 that caused an initial round of damage at the park and elsewhere. Park visitors are being encouraged to use caution on some roadways.

Campsites in the park’s higher elevations were blanketed in snow this weekend and more snow was in the forecast this week.

Elsewhere in the Upper Peninsula, the Oct. 24 storm caused high waves, strong winds, flooding, power outages and school closings.