Bike path truck attack suspect from Uzbekistan

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. official familiar with the investigation into a man suspected of driving a rented truck down a bike path near the World Trade center and killing eight people says the man is from Uzbekistan and came to the U.S. in 2010.

The official was briefed on the investigation but wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and talked to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The official says Sayfullo Saipov rented the vehicle Tuesday afternoon about an hour before the attack.

A law enforcement official says Saipov has a Florida license but may have been staying in New Jersey.

Police say the man was shot by officers and is hospitalized.

The man is in surgery and is expected to survive. He can’t be reached for comment while in custody.

Police say the attack is being investigated as an act of terror.