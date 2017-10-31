× Bullet goes through window, hits woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was taken to the hospital after a bullet hit her while she was inside her home.

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1600 block of Blaine Avenue SE Tuesday night after 10 p.m.

Police say a female victim was hit by a bullet that was shot through her window.

Police on scene say the victim is in stable condition.

A K-9 track for the shooting suspect was unsuccessful.