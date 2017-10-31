× Culligan to install water filtration systems to area Rockford residents

ROCKFORD, Mich. — On Tuesday, Wolverine Worldwide announced they’re sharing more information on whole house water filtration systems to certain residents.

The company says Culligan will begin installing systems this week, and over the next two weeks will ramp up to install approximately 55 systems per week to residents within the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Study Area and Buffer Zone.

“We continue to be proactive and transparent throughout this process – our primary goal is for residents to have confidence in their water,” stated Chris Hufnagel, Senior Vice President of Strategy for Wolverine Worldwide. “Earlier this month, we announced we would provide whole-house filtration systems to everyone – regardless of test results – in the Study Area and Buffer Zone, and we wanted to provide the community an update on the progress. We continue to be committed to this community and being a part of the solution.”

Click here for a street view of map of the area that’s included.

Wolverine says the system is simple to operate and Culligan will handle the maintenance. Wolverine will handle the costs while data is collected.

For more information and to stay up to date on this click here .

If you have questions call Wolverine at (616)-866-5627.