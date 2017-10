WEST MICHIGAN- We’ve been dealing with wet snowflakes, ice pellets, and rain all morning long. The good news is that there have been little to no issues with temperatures remaining above freezing.

These snow showers and rain showers will come to a close slowly this afternoon as the lake effect shuts off.

It should dry out just in time for trick or treaters this evening, but bundle up!