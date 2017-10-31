Family seeking answer two years after their son was hit, killed near CMU

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Two years Julie and Paul Tsatsos faced a parent’s worst fear when their son Ryan Tsatsos was killed.

A Central Michigan University student, Ryan was a victim of a hit and run crash while he was walking to his residence hall.

The family with help of the Michigan State Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the suspect who hit Ryan on November 1, 2015.

Ryan was struck on Crawford Road between Billabrail Street and Concourse Drive on CMU’s campus.

Police report that the vehicle involved is probably a dark metallic blue color and the front passenger side may have damage.  There is also a change that the fender, windshield and hood of the vehicle is damaged as well.

Anyone with information is invited to visit the Mount Pleasant Michigan State Police Post on November 1 at 1 p.m. or

