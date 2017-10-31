× Fight hunger this holiday with Biggby Coffee, Feeding America and Mel Trotter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Biggby Coffee says they’re teaming up with Feeding America West Michigan and Mel Trotter Ministries to fight hunger this holiday season.

The drive is going on now through December 31st. You can drop off non-perishable food items to any Biggby location in the greater Grand Rapids area. Mel Trotter Ministries in downtown Grand Rapids is collecting donations, as well as the Mel Trotter Thrift Stores in Jenison and Sparta.

Organizers say their goal is to collect 50,000 pounds of non-perishable food items during this effort,

For a complete list of items needed click here.