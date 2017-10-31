Florida man accused of running over 2 lying on beach

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A Florida man is charged with running over two people lying on a South Carolina beach.

News outlets reported 29-year-old David Brian McCarty of Jacksonville, Florida, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

Police were called to Sullivans Island on Friday night and found two people with back injuries. They were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston. The woman was in good condition and the man was in critical condition.

Officers found vehicle parts on the beach. Officers responding later to a domestic violence call found a damaged vehicle and questioned McCarty, who said he thought he had hit some driftwood on the beach.

McCarty also is charged with criminal domestic violence.

It was not known if he has an attorney.

