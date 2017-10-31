Flyer advertises vampire removal services in Brooklyn

(WPIX) – Do you have a problem with Vampires? Who you gonna call?

Flyers have appeared in the past month along the Avenues in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. They advertise monster disposal and a website is included.

It connects you to “The Ambrose Light,” a blog that focuses on politics and life in Bay Ridge. It was created a few months ago by Dan Hetteix.

He describes the site and the card as satire. It is also meant to encourage people to register to vote.

The Ambrose Light or Tower was the lighthouse at the southern end of New York Harbor. It was removed in 2008.