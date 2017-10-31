× Funeral services announced for Chris VanderSlice

The former Grandville High School principal died on Saturday after a 4 year battle with cancer.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at Grandville High School. The memorial service will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

A few weeks ago, Chris talked to FOX 17’s Mike Avery and spoke highly of the Grandville community.

“People coming down to visit, other people just sending cards, people making meals for us back at home; it’s just amazing, said VanderSlice. I am continually grateful to the Grandville community, to our church community, and you know, we’ve had so many positives too when we look back at it.”

Chris’ sister, Amy, has set up a GoFundMe page for his daughters. Click here to contribute.

FOX 17 will also be streaming Thursday’s service live on Facebook.