GRPS: Teacher disciplined following choking allegations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teacher with Grand Rapids Public Schools was placed on administrative leave after allegations he physically removed a student from the classroom, according to the district. Spokesman John Helmholdt said the district investigated accusations a Kent Hills teacher choked a 4th grader. But Helmholdt said GRPS did not find any evidence of assault. However, they did find the teacher acted unprofessionally which is why he is on leave. We’re told Grand Rapids police were also involved in the investigation. The district said it took disciplinary action and released the following statement:

“On October 12, an incident occurred between a 4 th grade teacher and a student at Kent Hills Elementary where it was alleged that the teacher assaulted the 4 th grade student. Upon learning of the allegations, the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. In addition to the school district’s investigation, due to the serious nature of the allegations, it was also reported to the Grand Rapids Police Department and reviewed by the Kent County Prospector’s [sic] Office.

Both investigations concluded that the incident did not amount to an assault. However, in accordance with board policy and our employee handbook, disciplinary action was taken due to the unprofessional conduct of the teacher during this incident. The teacher in question was out on paid administrative leave from October 12 through October 23. A disciplinary hearing was conducted on October 19.

We cannot stress enough how seriously we take student safety and any allegations related to teacher-student assault. Our public safety team acted swiftly, conducted a thorough investigation, and worked closely with GRPD and the prosecutor’s office on this matter.”

