GRAND HAVEN, Mich. Police released pictures of a person they believe robbed a Grand Haven business on Sunday.

Grand Haven Public Safety said a white male in a giraffe costume stole clothing items before taking off.

If you have any information call 616-842-3460 or Silent Observer at 1-800-SILENT.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the Extended Grace building located on Columbus Street in Grand Haven.