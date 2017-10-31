× Officer pleads guilt to misdemeanor, Neglect of Duty

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A Benton Harbor patrol officer pled guilty to 1-year misdemeanor after he misrepresented a situation in a police report.

Officer Reginald Gee, 36, was charged with Neglect of Duty because he reported that a stolen vehicle was unoccupied in the parking lot of Wings and Things on East Main Street in Benton Harbor.

After an investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department it was revealed that the vehicle was actually occupied, Gee had a conversation with the occupant and he didn’t receive word that vehicle was stolen until after he spoke with central dispatch.

According to the report, Gee knew the occupant of the vehicle.

The vehicle, a 2003 Honda Element, was reported stolen on September 12 by Bridgman police.

Gee was sentenced to pay $535 in fines and costs.