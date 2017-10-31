Recall petition against Albion mayor denied

ALBION, Mich. — A recall petition against Albion Mayor Garrett Brown will not be moving forward after a meeting Tuesday morning with the Calhoun County Election Commission.

In a 2-1 vote, the commission rejected the recall petition language filed by Chad Baase, who alleged that the mayor had violated the city charter. The Calhoun County Election Clerk said that there weren’t facts in the petition “to support that conclusion.”

Baase previously told FOX 17 he was concerned about the behavior of the mayor and a city council member, saying their violation of a city charter led to the resignation of City Manager Sheryl Mitchell earlier this month.

However, at a special meeting Monday, Mitchell rescinded that resignation and the council agreed to try to work together in the future.

Baase says he will not continue to pursue the recall because Brown only has a little more than a year left in his term. Brown says he’s pleased with the election commission’s decision.

“I’m pleased the election commission saw through, again, the lack of clarity and lack of factual information relative to the city charter and relative to any accusations that were made, so I’m ready to get back to the city’s business,” he said.

Mayor Brown is also at the center of stalking allegations that are unrelated to the recall effort. FOX 17 uncovered a personal protection order against Brown by a woman who says he was stalking and harassing her.

Brown declined to comment on those allegations Tuesday.