Suspect attacks trooper causing him to crash into light pole

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser crashed into a light pole after a suspect being escorted to jail attacked the trooper driving Tuesday evening.

It happened near the Kent County Health Department off Fuller Avenue, which is near the Kent County Jail. Troopers say a suspect that was being taken to jail was sitting in the backseat of a cruiser when he allegedly attacked the trooper who was driving, causing him to veer off road and crash into a pole.

The trooper suffered a minor hand injury; the suspect wasn’t injured.

The suspect was taken to the jail via another state cruiser following the incident.