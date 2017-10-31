Suspect from Jackson Co. leads police on chase through Kalamazoo, Allegan

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff has arrested a wanted felon from Jackson County after several home invasions and a chase Tuesday afternoon.

The incidents started when deputies were assisting Michigan State Police in locating the suspect in the Comstock area. They spotted him and he fled, breaking into three homes in the 5000 block of Savannah along the way. The suspect then carjacked a vehicle and left the area.

Police were called a short time later that the suspect had broken into another home in Ross Township on 44th Street where he stole another vehicle. A short time later, another home invasion was reported on East Gull Lake Drive. A DNR officer later spotted the suspect driving in Allegan County.

After a chase, the suspect crashed in Allegan County and was taken into custody. The suspect’s name has not yet been released, but the Kalamazoo County Sheriff says he is a 26-year-old man from Jackson County.

No one was injured in the home invasions.