Live – Fox News Coverage from New York

Suspect from Jackson Co. leads police on chase through Kalamazoo, Allegan

Posted 4:09 PM, October 31, 2017, by

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff has arrested a wanted felon from Jackson County after several home invasions and a chase Tuesday afternoon.

The incidents started when deputies were assisting Michigan State Police in locating the suspect in the Comstock area.  They spotted him and he fled, breaking into three homes in the 5000 block of Savannah along the way. The suspect then carjacked a vehicle and left the area.

Police were called a short time later that the suspect had broken into another home in Ross Township on 44th Street where he stole another vehicle.  A short time later, another home invasion was reported on East Gull Lake Drive.  A DNR officer later spotted the suspect driving in Allegan County.

After a chase, the suspect crashed in Allegan County and was taken into custody.  The suspect’s name has not yet been released, but the Kalamazoo County Sheriff says he is a 26-year-old man from Jackson County.

No one was injured in the home invasions.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s