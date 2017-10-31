× Victim of fatal hit-and-run identified

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Van Buren County investigators have identified the victim in Monday’s fatal hit-and-run crash in Waverly Township.

Keaton Dorman, 25, was killed early Monday morning while he was walking his dog along M-43 just east of 37th Street. His body was found Monday morning after another driver saw the dog wandering along the roadway.

Investigators say that the vehicle that hit Dorman is a gold or tan 2000 Ford Crown Victoria or Grand Marquis, based on evidence found at the scene. The vehicle likely has front and passenger side damage.

Anyone with information should call the Van Buren County Sheriff at 269-657-3101.