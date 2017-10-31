Wendy Williams faints, collapses during scary live TV incident

Posted 12:01 PM, October 31, 2017, by , Updated at 12:50PM, October 31, 2017

Wendy Williams - screen shot

Wendy Williams apparently fainted during a live taping of The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday.

While wearing a Statue of Liberty Halloween costume, Williams is shown wobbling and staggering backwards before falling to the floor.

Williams, who was visibly shaken prior to collapsing, was immediately cared for by her staffers and producers. The incident happened about 48 minutes into the 1-hour show

The show immediately went to commercial break.

After returning from the break, Williams said:

“That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume, and I did pass out. But you know what? I’m a champ, and I’m back.”

Moments later, Williams joked about the incident and asked the audience:

“Was I passed out for that long?”

As of 11:20 a.m. ET, Williams has not commented on social media about the incident.

According to TMZ, the fire department responded to the studio.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s