Live – Fox News Coverage from New York

White nationalist asks to speak at University of Michigan

Posted 3:29 PM, October 31, 2017, by

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A University of Michigan spokesman says it will pay “close attention to the safety and security of our community” in considering a request by white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak on campus.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said Tuesday that no decision has been made on Spencer’s request. Fitzgerald says a representative of Spencer’s National Policy Institute indicated there was flexibility with the speaking date.

Michigan State University earlier this year turned down a request for Spencer to speak there. Spencer’s group has filed a lawsuit seeking to have that blockage overturned. Spencer’s group has also filed a lawsuit against Ohio State University, which also turned down a request for speaking space.

Spencer participated in a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence in August.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment