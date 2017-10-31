Wyoming family turns backyard into terrifying haunted maze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- West Michigan neighborhoods were packed with kids in costumes on the hunt for candy Tuesday, but in one neighborhood in Wyoming, they could get a good scare instead.

For the past 11 Octobers, Michael Lamb and his son AJ have transformed their home on Fieldstone Drive into a haunted house.

"It started out as something I could do with my son, that we could spend time building the props together throughout the year," said Michael Lamb. "So that's what was in it for me, and I don't know if you've ever done it, but it's fun to scare people."

Every year, Moonlight Manor gets a line of people eagerly awaiting the new terrifying set-up. This year's theme was The Creepy Cafe.

If you didn't get to check out the Moonlight Manor this Halloween, Tuesday was unfortunately the last night of the season. Fortunately, planning for next year's haunted house starts Nov. 1.