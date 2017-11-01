× 2nd person sought for questioning in NY attack

NEW YORK (AP) — The FBI is looking for information on a second man in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster saying it is seeking the public’s help with information about 32-year-old Mukhammadzoir Kadirov. The poster doesn’t say why investigators want to know more about the man.

BREAKING: The FBI is seeking information about a second individual in relation to Tuesday's attack in Manhattan https://t.co/IwbeZeM6O5 pic.twitter.com/L6wsXO3A07 — CNN (@CNN) November 1, 2017

The poster says he was born in Uzbekistan. So was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who was charged Wednesday with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people. Investigators recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

Saipov’s lawyers haven’t returned a message seeking comment.