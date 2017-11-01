2nd person sought for questioning in NY attack

Investigators work around the wreckage of a Home Depot pickup truck a day after it was used in a terror attack in New York on November 1, 2017.
The pickup truck driver who plowed down a New York cycle path, killing eight people, in the city's worst attack since September 11, was associated with the Islamic State group but "radicalized domestically," the state's governor said Wednesday. The driver, identified as Uzbek national named Sayfullo Saipov was shot by police in the stomach at the end of the rampage, but he was expected to survive. / AFP PHOTO / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
NEW YORK (AP) — The FBI is looking for information on a second man in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.
The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster saying it is seeking the public’s help with information about 32-year-old Mukhammadzoir Kadirov. The poster doesn’t say why investigators want to know more about the man.
The poster says he was born in Uzbekistan. So was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who was charged Wednesday with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people. Investigators recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.
Saipov’s lawyers haven’t returned a message seeking comment.