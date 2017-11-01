× Chili cook-off to honor fallen fire chief

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The goal of a fundraiser being held Saturday is to raise $60,000 and to find the best chili recipe in West Michigan.

The community is coming together to raise money for the Comstock Firefighters Memorial Fund and to honor fallen Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski.

Chief Switalski was struck and killed while responding to an incident on I-94 in June.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Kalamazoo West Professional Center.

Kalamazoo Mortgage is pledging to match 25,000 dollars and 100 percent of the proceeds from this event will go directly to the fund.

For those looking to participate there are two divisions to enter, the Hero’s division and the People’s Choice division.

Participants must be a firefighter, police officer veteran or first responder to enter the Hero’s division. The entry fee is $50 and the winner will receive an entry into the 2018 International Chili Society World Championship in Reno, Nevada.

The People’s Choice division is open to the public. This division also has a $50 entry fee and the winner will walk away with $500.

Those looking to just attending the event tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.