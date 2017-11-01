× Hesperia High and Middle School locked down after bomb threat; nothing found

HESPERIA, Mich. – Hesperia High and Middle School is currently on lockdown after a student reportedly made a bomb threat.

Police say a middle school student announced he had a bomb in a box in the school’s cafeteria, according to the school superintendent. The school went into lockdown procedures and police searched the school. The box was determined to be empty.

Classes have resumed and the school day is back to normal.

We’ll have more details when they become available.