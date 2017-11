Holiday concert lineup at Soaring Eagle Casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Soaring Eagle Casino just announced a whole new lineup of shows just in time for the holidays! Check out all the acts coming to Mount Pleasant:

November 10: Chris Rock: Total Blackout Tour

November 17: Lee Brice

November 17-19: Lil' Deer Camp

December 1: Straight No Chaser

December 15: Terry Fator

December 17: Brenda Lee: The Lady, The Legend

December 27: Rodney Carrington

December 28: Rick Springfield

December 29: Theory of a Deadman

December 30: Boys II Men

For more information or to make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.