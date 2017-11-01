× Loaded magazine of ammunition found on GRCC’s campus; classes delayed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Community College’s main and DeVos campus will have a delayed start Wednesday.

The college says it’s because a “fully loaded magazine for a semi-automatic handgun was found in a restroom on its main campus. GRCC campus police and Grand Rapids police are investigating.

Investigators still don’t know where the magazine came from, and if you know anything call campus police at 616-234-4911 or local police at 911.

Staff and faculty should report at 10 a.m. but classes that begin at 11 a.m. or later will be held as scheduled.

Ferris State University students are also part of the delay because they are located on GRCC’s main campus, according to the college.

