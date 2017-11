× Man sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-girlfriend

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2016 has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Joshua Salyers was sentenced Wednesday for killing Barbie Dailey in September 2016. She was found dead in her home with cuts to her throat.

Salyers originally told police that she was trying to kill herself and he was trying to stop her, but later confessed to them to killing her.