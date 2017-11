GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was shot in the foot Wednesday night outside a party store in southwest Grand Rapids, and police are searching for a suspect.

A Grand Rapids Police lieutenant tells FOX 17 it happened just before 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Hall Street, near Ionia Avenue. The victim suffered a non-life threatening wound.

A perimeter was set up near Hall Street and Buchanan Avenue.

Further details have not been released yet, as police continue their investigation.