Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Want to give stand up comedy a try? Aspiring comedians can start signing up for Laughfest starting today.

Categories for the showcases include stand-up, improve/sketch, college stand-up and college improv. Individuals of all ages and groups of any size are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to showcase their talents.

Submissions will be accepted online through December 18.

Gilda's plans to announce headliners for the festival on November 16.

Laughfest 2018 is scheduled from March 8 - 18.

2. For 11 years, Michael Lamb and his son A.J. are the masterminds behind "Moonlight Manor," which is right in their backyard on Fieldstone Drive in Wyoming.

They built a maze that's about 400-square-feet, featuring scare actors, and this year's theme was creepy cafe.

There is no admission, but the family does take donations that go towards building their props each year.

Tuesday was the last night of the season for Moonlight Manor, but Michael says they're going to start planning for next year, starting November 1.

3. Chuck E. Cheese's may be in the process of transforming its kid-friendly restaurants, but when it comes to the food the company isn't about to axe its staple dish: pizza.

In fact, the company is releasing something they've dubbed the "Cheetos Mac-Cheesy Pizza." The new, limited-edition pizza is a mix of cheese sauce mixed with elbow macaroni, smothered in melted Colby and mozzarella cheeses, all topped with a layer of crunchy Cheetos.

It'll be available at restaurants until the end of this year.

4. The L.A. Dodgers are forcing a Game 7 in the World Series after beating the Astros on Tuesday night.

The series is now tied 3-3. Former Tiger, Justin Verlander, was on the mound for the Astros with his fiance Kate Upton in the stands as his team scored the first point.

However the Dodgers came back in the sixth inning, where Corey Seager hit the sac fly all the way to the track, and the Dodgers took the 2-1 lead.

The Dodgers put it away for good in the 7th when Joc Pederson smashed one out of the park, giving the Dodgers the win with the score 3-1.

Game 7 is at Dodgers Stadium tonight on Fox 17.

5. Thanks to the World Series, Taco Bell is the place to be for free tacos!

The fast food chain is giving away one free Doritos Locos Taco per customer from 2-6 p.m.

The freebie is part of Taco Bell's "Steal a Taco" promotion during the World Series.

Today's free taco is thanks to Astro's outfielder, Cameron Maybin, who stole a base in Game 2 of the fall classic.