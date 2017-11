WEST MICHIGAN — It wasn’t much, but enough snow fell early Tuesday to make it the second snowiest Halloween on record for Grand Rapids.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids measured 0.4″ at the airport. Most of that melted fairly quickly as temperatures warmed by later in the morning.

The snowiest Halloween on record for G.R. was 1.5″ of snow back in 1917.

Muskegon and Lansing tied their previous records for snowfall on Halloween.