“Subatomic” Planetarium show now playing at GRPM

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is bringing a brand new show to its planetarium that will bring the public an interactive way to wrap their head around one of the greatest scientific discoveries of this generation called Subatomic.

President and CEO of the Grand Rapids Public Museum Dale Robertson, along with Dr. Mira Krishnan, talk about the new shows people can see at the planetarium.

Subatomic educates viewers about the Higgs boson, an elusive subatomic particle crucial to physics and existence itself. The show takes viewers on a journey to learn how subatomic particles fit into unraveling the mysteries of the universe through videos, live demonstrations and hand-on experience that demonstrate the importance of subatomic particles and how it's crucial for humanity's existence.

Shows cost $4 with general admission and $5 with only admission to the planetarium. Museum members will receive free admission to planetarium shows.

For a full schedule of shows at the planetarium, visit grpm.org/planetarium.