Surveillance images catches suspected thieves across Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police across Kent County are looking for two suspected thieves from separate incidents happening in Standale and Walker.

Silent Observer and Walker police shared surveillance images of a man and a woman who are alleged to have stolen things from stores October 24.

The woman pictured is said to have stolen home decor items from a small retail store in Standale that morning. She allegedly stuffed them in her pants before walking out the store.

The man allegedly jumped the counter at a gas station on Alpine and took $90 worth of quarters while the clerk was distracted in another room. He got into a mini-van as a passenger and got away.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.