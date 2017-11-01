Surveillance images catches suspected thieves across Kent County

Posted 7:49 PM, November 1, 2017, by

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police across Kent County are looking for two suspected thieves from separate incidents happening in  Standale and Walker.

Silent Observer and Walker police shared surveillance images of a man and a woman who are alleged to have stolen things from stores October 24.

The woman pictured is said to have stolen home decor items from a small retail store in Standale that morning. She allegedly stuffed them in her pants before walking out the store.

The man allegedly jumped the counter at a gas station on Alpine and took $90 worth of quarters while the clerk was distracted in another room. He got into a mini-van as a passenger and got away.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s