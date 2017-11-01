Tackle your holiday shopping list at “Beneath the Wreath” charity event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tackle that long holiday shopping list while giving back to the community at the 33rd annual Beneath the Wreath charity shopping event this weekend.

Each year the Junior League of Grand Rapids hosts this event, featuring over 40 local vendors selling items such as clothing and accessories, holiday and home decor, handmade arts and crafts, and gourmet foods.

It's all happening at the Cultural Center at St. Nicholas, located at 2250 East Paris Avenue Southeast.

Beneath the Wreath will be open on Friday, November 3 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $5 in advance, and $7 at the door. Children 15-years-old and younger get in for free.

To learn more about the event, visit juniorleaguegr.com.