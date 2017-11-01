Live – Fox News Coverage of New York attack

Tackle your holiday shopping list at “Beneath the Wreath” charity event

Posted 11:36 AM, November 1, 2017, by

Tackle that long holiday shopping list while giving back to the community at the 33rd annual Beneath the Wreath charity shopping event this weekend.

Each year the Junior League of Grand Rapids hosts this event, featuring over 40 local vendors selling items such as clothing and accessories, holiday and home decor, handmade arts and crafts, and gourmet foods.

It's all happening at the Cultural Center at St. Nicholas, located at 2250 East Paris Avenue Southeast.

Beneath the Wreath will be open on Friday, November 3 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, November 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $5 in advance, and $7 at the door. Children 15-years-old and younger get in for free.

To learn more about the event, visit juniorleaguegr.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s