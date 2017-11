Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum has a new exhibit for you to check out called “Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics”.

The exhibit takes you through the history of music and shows how artists were able to make a change in the way people thought about current events.

You also have the chance to get up close to artifacts like the artist's outfits and instruments.

The official opening of the exhibit is November 7 and it runs through February 11.