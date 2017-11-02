× Bingo! Woman from West Michigan wins $300k from scratch-off ticket

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman from Vicksburg was able to yell ‘Bingo’ Tuesday after scratching off a grand prize of $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery’s Multi-Prize Bingo instant game.

Dietz bought the winning ticket at a Speedway gas station in Schoolcraft and thought she had only won $100. But when Dietz went to cash in her prize, to her surprise, she won a lot more.

Players won nearly $817 million last year alone on instant games.

Dietz plans to use her winnings to pay off her student debt and to sail away on a vacation.