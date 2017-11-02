× GRCC Police: Loaded magazine found on campus was stolen from Kentwood detective

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Community College police say that a loaded gun magazine found on campus Wednesday morning belonged to a Kentwood Police detective and it had been stolen about three weeks ago.

Chief Becky Whitman of GRCC Police say they are actively investigating how the magazine came to be on campus. Whitman says the magazine was stolen from a Kentwood Police detective’s vehicle.

Classes were delayed Wednesday morning after the loaded magazine was found in a bathroom on campus.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or GRCC Police at 616-234-4010.