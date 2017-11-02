Have a spa day in your own backyard with a hot tub from Watson’s of Kalamazoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a hard day at work, running after the kids, or both, parents are probably ready for some relaxation. One of the best ways to unwind is in the warm water of a hot tub, or better yet, a spa.

Hot tubs aren't just a hot body of water to sit in anymore. Brands like Vikings and Bullfrog transform their hot tub into a spa complete with interchangeable seats, different styled jets, waterfalls, canopies, alternate views, and so much more.

Todd went over to Watson's of Kalamazoo in Portage to discover the latest trends from Viking and Bullfrog Spas, and how affordable they can be.

Wastson's of Kalamazoo is located at 6695 South Westnedge Avenue. They also have a second location at 3640 29th Street Southeast in Kentwood.

For more information on their hot tubs or other products, visit watsons.com.