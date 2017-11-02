Live – Audio from Jeffrey Willis Trial in Muskegon

Hoffman apologizes for alleged harassment incident in 1985

Posted 9:34 AM, November 2, 2017, by

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: Dustin Hoffman attends the 55th New York Film Festival - "Meyerowitz Stories" at Alice Tully Hall on October 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Dustin Hoffman is apologizing for the alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old intern in 1985, saying “it is not reflective of who I am.”

Writer Anna Graham Hunter alleges that the now 80-year-old actor groped her on the set of TV movie “Death of a Salesman” and “talked about sex to me and in front of me.” She was left in tears, she wrote in a Wednesday column in The Hollywood Reporter.

The Oscar-winner replied in a statement: “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

Hoffman is the latest Hollywood name linked to a deluge of sexual harassment and assault allegations.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s