Lottery player in Oceana County wins $4.3 million

LANSING, Mich. – Someone in one of the smallest towns in West Michigan won $4.3 million Wednesday night.

The Michigan Lottery says that someone bought the winning ticket that matched all six Lotto 47 numbers at the Kwik Mart at 330 East Main Street in Walkerville, Michigan, in Oceana County.

The winning numbers were 16-20-23-32-37-45. Whoever bought the winning ticket should contact the lottery in Lansing at 517-373-1237 to claim their prize.