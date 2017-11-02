Lottery player in Oceana County wins $4.3 million

Posted 9:14 AM, November 2, 2017, by , Updated at 09:17AM, November 2, 2017

LANSING, Mich. – Someone in one of the smallest towns in West Michigan won $4.3 million Wednesday night.

The Michigan Lottery says that someone bought the winning ticket that matched all six Lotto 47 numbers at the Kwik Mart at 330 East Main Street in Walkerville, Michigan, in Oceana County.

The winning numbers were 16-20-23-32-37-45.  Whoever bought the winning ticket should contact the lottery in Lansing at 517-373-1237 to claim their prize.

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment