“Magic Chicken” crock-pot recipe is the perfect meal for busy families

Posted 11:18 AM, November 2, 2017, by

Too busy to make a nice home cooked meal for the family? There's no need to sacrifice quality and nutrients or settle for fast food, making a healthy and nutritious meal is as easy as throwing chicken in the crock-pot!

Chef Lynne from Tastefully Simple shows us how to make Magic Chicken and Superfood Salad, the perfect recipe for families who are busy and always on the go.

Magic Chicken

  • 4 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs or any combination of the two
  • 2 cups water or chicken broth
  • 4 tablespoons Onion Onion Seasoning
  • 2 teaspoons Garlic Garlic Seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon Seasoned Salt (optional)

Directions

  1. Place the chicken in your slow cooker; add remaining ingredients.
  2. Cook on low 5-7 hours, until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165°F on an instant-read food thermometer and shreds easily.
  3. Shred the chicken. Package in 1 quart freezer bags, about 2 cups of chicken per pack.

Superfood Salad

  • ¼ cup Roasted Garlic Infused Oil
  • 2 Tbsp. vinegar of your choice
  • ¼ tsp. Seasoned Salt
  • 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • ½ tsp. sugar
  • 1 cup chopped kale
  • 1 cup chopped Napa cabbage
  • ½ cup grated carrots
  • 3 chopped green onions
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • ¼ cup pepitas or sunflower seeds
  • ½ cup shelled edamame beans, cooked
  • ½ cup grape tomatoes, sliced in half
  • ¼ cup cashews

Directions:

  1. Whisk the first five ingredients together; set dressing mixture aside.
  2. Toss remaining ingredients together in a large bowl. Pour dressing mixture over salad; gently toss. Serve immediately.

For more recipes from Chef Lynne, go to her website at tsbylynne.com.

