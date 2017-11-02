“Magic Chicken” crock-pot recipe is the perfect meal for busy families

Too busy to make a nice home cooked meal for the family? There's no need to sacrifice quality and nutrients or settle for fast food, making a healthy and nutritious meal is as easy as throwing chicken in the crock-pot!
Chef Lynne from Tastefully Simple shows us how to make Magic Chicken and Superfood Salad, the perfect recipe for families who are busy and always on the go.
- 4 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs or any combination of the two
- 2 cups water or chicken broth
-
4 tablespoons Onion Onion Seasoning
-
2 teaspoons Garlic Garlic Seasoning
-
1 teaspoon Seasoned Salt (optional)
Directions
- Place the chicken in your slow cooker; add remaining ingredients.
- Cook on low 5-7 hours, until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165°F on an instant-read food thermometer and shreds easily.
- Shred the chicken. Package in 1 quart freezer bags, about 2 cups of chicken per pack.
-
¼ cup Roasted Garlic Infused Oil
- 2 Tbsp. vinegar of your choice
-
¼ tsp. Seasoned Salt
- 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- ½ tsp. sugar
- 1 cup chopped kale
- 1 cup chopped Napa cabbage
- ½ cup grated carrots
- 3 chopped green onions
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- ¼ cup pepitas or sunflower seeds
- ½ cup shelled edamame beans, cooked
- ½ cup grape tomatoes, sliced in half
- ¼ cup cashews
Directions:
- Whisk the first five ingredients together; set dressing mixture aside.
- Toss remaining ingredients together in a large bowl. Pour dressing mixture over salad; gently toss. Serve immediately.
For more recipes from Chef Lynne, go to her website at tsbylynne.com.