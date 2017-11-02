“Magic Chicken” crock-pot recipe is the perfect meal for busy families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Too busy to make a nice home cooked meal for the family? There's no need to sacrifice quality and nutrients or settle for fast food, making a healthy and nutritious meal is as easy as throwing chicken in the crock-pot!

Chef Lynne from Tastefully Simple shows us how to make Magic Chicken and Superfood Salad, the perfect recipe for families who are busy and always on the go.

Magic Chicken

4 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs or any combination of the two

2 cups water or chicken broth

4 tablespoons Onion Onion Seasoning

2 teaspoons Garlic Garlic Seasoning

1 teaspoon Seasoned Salt (optional)

Directions

Place the chicken in your slow cooker; add remaining ingredients. Cook on low 5-7 hours, until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165°F on an instant-read food thermometer and shreds easily. Shred the chicken. Package in 1 quart freezer bags, about 2 cups of chicken per pack.

Superfood Salad

¼ cup Roasted Garlic Infused Oil

2 Tbsp. vinegar of your choice

¼ tsp. Seasoned Salt

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. sugar

1 cup chopped kale

1 cup chopped Napa cabbage

½ cup grated carrots

3 chopped green onions

1 cup fresh blueberries

¼ cup pepitas or sunflower seeds

½ cup shelled edamame beans, cooked

½ cup grape tomatoes, sliced in half

¼ cup cashews

Directions:

Whisk the first five ingredients together; set dressing mixture aside. Toss remaining ingredients together in a large bowl. Pour dressing mixture over salad; gently toss. Serve immediately.

For more recipes from Chef Lynne, go to her website at tsbylynne.com.