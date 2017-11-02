Michigan House defeats auto insurance bill

Posted 10:29 PM, November 2, 2017, by , Updated at 10:33PM, November 2, 2017

LANSING, Mich. (AP)​ — Legislation to reduce the cost of auto insurance in Michigan has been defeated in the state House.

The bill was rejected 45-63 Thursday night in the Republican-led chamber.

The measure would let drivers opt out of a requirement to carry unlimited medical benefits through their auto insurance for crash injuries. It seeks varying cuts in personal injury protection fees for motorists choosing less coverage.

Supporters say the bill would help drivers who face the highest premiums in the country. Opponents say it would give insurers wiggle room to avoid guaranteed rate rollbacks and lead to inadequate treatment for people with brain and other catastrophic injuries.

