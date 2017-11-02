Students perform play written, produced by local teacher

Posted 6:56 AM, November 2, 2017, by

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Each year the students at Allendale High School work diligently to construct and perform a play, this year the performance is a bit sweeter.

The students will be performing "Sweet!" which is a play written and produced by their teacher Shawn McMaster.

Loosely based on the tale of "The Nutcracker" the play is a family-friendly production.

The students aren't only performing in the play but they also designed costumes and the set.

"Sweet!" showtimes are November 2 and 3 at 6 p.m. and November 4 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the Allendale High School Ceglerek Fine Arts Center.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $ for students and seniors.

