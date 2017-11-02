Super PAC forms to back Schuette for governor

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — A super PAC has been created to support Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette’s run for governor.

The Better Jobs Stronger Families independent political action committee will be chaired by Phil Cox, former executive director of the Republican Governors Association, and directed by Michigan-based political consultant Stu Sandler.

Super PACs can solicit unlimited donations but must disclose the donors. While spending cannot be coordinated with a candidate, the candidate can raise money for a super PAC backing his or her candidacy.

A law signed in September lets super PACs running ads or other communications use the same attorney, vendor or other agent that a candidate committee employs under certain conditions.

Cox on Thursday touted Schuette’s endorsement by President Donald Trump, saying Trump “wants a Republican that can win.”