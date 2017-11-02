Teen missing from Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Kalamazoo police are asking for help in finding a missing juvenile.

Police say that Dominik Slevatz, 16, was reported missing on Wednesday about 12:30 p.m. from his home in the 3400 block of Willow Lake Drive. A family member told police that they believe Slevatz ran away.

He’s described as being about 5’5″ tall, 185 lbs. with black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green-colored ski jacket with a hood and winter boots.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.