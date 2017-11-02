× Willis trial continues as defense tries to pin murder on cousin

MUSKEGON, Mich. – One day after accused killer Jeffrey Willis took the stand in his own defense, the prosecutor is back calling witnesses to poke holes in the defense’s claim of a different killer.

Willis is on trial for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch in 2014. He is also accused of killing Jessica Heeringa in 2013 and attempting to abduct a teen in 2016. Heeringa has never been found.

Willis and his defense have been trying to pin Bletsch’s murder on Willis’ cousin, Kevin Bluhm, who is in custody for being an Accessory after the fact in the Bletsch murder.

First on the stand Thursday was Rhonda Bluhm, Kevin’s wife, who testified that she, Kevin and their kids were at a youth soccer tournament in Grand Haven at the time of Bletsch’s murder. She testified that Kevin never left the family or the games.

We’ll have more updates from court throughout the day on FOX17online.com and on later editions of FOX 17 News. You can also follow Dana Chicklas on Twitter from the courtroom.