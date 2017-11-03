3 high school students charged in locker room assault

Posted 1:49 PM, November 3, 2017, by , Updated at 01:51PM, November 3, 2017

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Three male students face charges in connection with an assault of another boy in a locker room at Dearborn’s Fordson High School.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Friday that the three sophomores are charged with assault and battery.

The prosecutor’s office says a 13-year-old freshman was assaulted before an Oct. 9 football practice. It’s alleged that one of the sophomores exposed his genitals to the 13-year-old.

A Nov. 20 pretrial hearing is scheduled in juvenile court.

Dearborn Public Schools said last month that students involved in an alleged hazing at Fordson had been disciplined. Details weren’t released by the district, but Fordson’s principal called it a “rogue” incident.

