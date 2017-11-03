Air Force Master Sgt. surprises daughter for her birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. -- A West Michigan servicemember who was deployed overseas surprised her daughter Friday at Lakewood High School.

Air Force Master Sgt. Dionn Marshall had been deployed for six months. She came home two weeks ahead of schedule to surprise her daughter Monet.

Monet's 18th birthday was a couple days ago, and it was the first birthday her mom missed. Master Sgt. Marshall was finally able to say "happy birthday" in person Friday and see Monet receive a big honor.

Monet was being presented with a "True Patriot" award from the Battle Creek Air National Guard 'Honor Guard' for her years of family support during her mom's six deployment.

"I was trying not to cry because I didn't want people to see me cry and then I was confused and I was happy," Monet said.

The entire family is happy they were able to pull the surprise off.

