Blitz District Final Preview

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Mona Shores (9-1) and Forest Hills Central (10-0) are squaring off in the game of the week Friday night with a division 2 district championship on the line.

The Rangers own impressive wins over West Ottawa and Cedar Springs this season, Shores has beaten the likes of Canton, Zeeland West and Rockford. The winner will be the final FOX 17 viewing area team standing in division 2.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (10-0) plays at Kelloggsville (10-0) in the Blitz Battle, Cougars running back Nolan Fugate has been rolling up big numbers this season, the Rockets defense will try and slow him down Friday night.

Other games that will be part of the Blitz Friday include:

Rockford (7-3) at West Ottawa (9-1)

Zeeland West (7-3) vs. Muskegon (10-0) at Grand Haven

Cedar Springs (7-3) at DeWitt (9-1)

Lakeshore (9-1) at Harper Creek (10-0)

Comstock Park (7-3) at Belding (8-2)

Lansing Sexton (7-3) at Plainwell (8-2)

Three Rivers (8-2) at Edwardsburg (9-1)

Grant (7-3) at Oakridge (8-2)

Kalamazoo United (8-2) at West Catholic (8-2)

Lansing Catholic (8-2) at Portland (9-1)

Kent City (10-0) at Montague (10-0)

Delton-Kellogg (6-4) at Watervliet (10-0)

Maple Valley (6-4) at Saugatuck (7-3)

Pewamo-Westphalia (9-1) at New Lothrop (10-0)

Climax-Scotts (8-2) at Pittsford (9-1)