Crash that killed five teens blamed on high speed and inexperience

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The investigation into a crash that killed five Kalamazoo county teens has been closed, with investigators blaming high speeds and the driver’s inexperience as the causes of the crash on September 2, 2017.

Officials determined the car was going 114 miles per hour on E. Main Street at Sprinkle Road when it left the road, hit a pole, hit a tree, and caught fire. All five teens were killed by the impact and not by the fire, said the examiner’s office.

While investigation into the crash is finished, police are looking further into the fact that the car had been stolen in Detroit in May 2016. They don’t believe any of the teens knew that.

Anyone with information on the car should contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269- or anonymously leave information with Kalamazoo County Silent Observer.